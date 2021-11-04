Alfred H. Austin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deacon Alfred H. Austin, 85 of 1653 Arthur Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 2:56 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center, from complications following an extended illness.

He was born January 29, 1936 in Monarch, West Virginia, the son of William Jordan and Vrince Shanklin Austin.

He was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School (West Virginia), the final class before integration and graduated from TCI in Mechanics.

He resided in Columbus, Ohio from 1966-1994.

Deacon Austin was employed with Copperweld Steel Corporation for 23 years as a breakdown operator, before retiring in 2001.

He was a member of the Greater Apostolic Faith Church, where he served as a Deacon, Pastor’s Armour Bearer and custodian.

His hobbies included bowling, fishing, football and basketball.

He married Stella M. Scott Austin July 10, 1982.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn, three sons, Reginald Gunn of Charleston, West Virginia, Rickey L. (Crystal) Shepherd of Columbus and Leonard Alen (Meishawna) Shepherd of Georgia; seven daughters, Ms. Teresa Austin, Ms. Stephanie Allgood and Ms. Sylvia Austin, all of Columbus, Ms. Dashanne Austin of Toledo, Ms. Iesha Austin of Youngstown, Ms. Shanice Austin (Andre) of Warren and Ms. LaRonda M. Davis of Columbus; two brothers, Nathaniel Austin of Montgomery, West Virginia and Maynord (Audrina) Austin of Cross Lanes, West Virginia; three sisters, Ms. Lena Franklin of Warren, Mrs. Geraldine (Prince) Hunter of Charleston, West Virginia and Mrs. Willie Mae (James) Taylor of Georgia; one granddaughter he raised, Miss Ah’Shiya Shepherd of Warren; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; best friend/caregiver, Ms. Diane Williamson and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ms. Sarah Shepherd and one brother, Trevor Austin.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

