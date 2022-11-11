WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Glasgow, 85, of 250 Tod Avenue, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 12:49 p.m. at his residence, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born June 27, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Gorgia Glasgow and Susie Jarrett.

Alfred was employed with the Standard Slag Company for 25 years as a Laborer.

He enjoyed sports and watching TV.

He leaves to mourn one brother, Raymond (Mary) Springs of Cincinnati; one sister, Ms. Marie J. Gray of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Services were held at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Chapel.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

