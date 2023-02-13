YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Clarence “AC” McCullough IV, 76, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:26 p.m. at Regency East Hospital, following complications from a short illness.

He was born January 9, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alexander Clarence McCullough III and Juanita Mildred Goldston McCullough.

He was a 1965 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University.

AC was a popular radio personality for WHOT 101, where he was the host of AC and Kelly in the Morning Show for 50 years.

His hobbies included health and fitness.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a SPC 4 from 1966-1969, serving during the Vietnam War, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn his life partner, Ms. Amy Hazlett of Youngstown; one son, Aaron McCullough of Akron; two daughters, Mrs. Alexis (Nathaniel) Scaporatti of Chagrin Falls and Ms. Ashley McCullough of Akron; two brothers, Wayne R. (Michelle) McCullough of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Gary Raymond (Maureen) McCullough of Whidbey Island, Washington; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Alex C. McCullough V.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Alexander “AC” Clarence McCullough, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.