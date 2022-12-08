CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., 72, of 137 Roosevelt Drive, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Boardman Health Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born October 31, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alfred B. and Mae Belle Butler Jones, residing in the area for nine years, coming from Youngstown.

Aldridge was employed with Jones & Laughlin Steel Company for four years as a steelworker, before retiring in 1981. He also worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company.

He was a coach for the Volney Rodgers Football League, the Southside Warriors, Southside Zulu’s, the Little Braves and the McCullough Williams Tigers. His hobbies included playing chess and was a 1968 graduate of South High School.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class from 1968-1969.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Anthony D. Jones of Hinesville, Georgia and Aldridge Butler Jones, Jr. of Wellington, Florida; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Edward Jones and two sisters, Ms. Jennifer Jones and Ms. Patricia Williams.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 12, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

