Alberta Pinkard Smith, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta Pinkard Smith, 82, of 335 Jackson Street, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 9:53 p.m. at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation & Healing, with her husband by her side.

She was born December 16, 1938 in Tuskegee, Alabama, the daughter of Lemmet and Victoria Cooper Pinkard, residing in the area for 68 years.

Alberta was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess, Usher Board, Choir and Kitchen Committee. Her hobbies included gardening and cooking.

She married the love of her life, Cephus S. Smith on February 6, 1954.

Besides her husband of Campbell, she leaves to mourn one son, Al (Emma) Smith of Campbell; two brothers, Rev. Leo (Dorothy) Pinkard of Shaker Heights and Nathaniel (Camille) Pinkard of Youngstown; four sisters, Mrs. Ruth Jackson, Danville, Illinois, Ms. Joyce White of Youngstown, Ms. Kim Pinkard of Columbus and Ms. Bertha Stewart of Cleveland; two grandchildren, Ms. Shardae’ Victoria Smith and Ms. Aaliyah Amari Smith both of Campbell and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Mrs. Sallie Pinkard; two brothers, Lemmet Pinkard Jr. and Charlie Pinkard and two sisters, Ms. Betty Browning and Ms. Christine Gray.

Calling Hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.