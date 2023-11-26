WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta “Bunch” Russell, 74, of Kenmore Street SE, Warren, departed this life Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 4:33 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 4, 1949, in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Ted and Kate Purdue Russell.

Alberta enjoyed playing Bingo and lottery tickets.

She was a 1967 graduate of Market Street School.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Keysa Haynes of Warren; three brothers, Ted Russell, Jr., of Massillon, John Berry Russell and Calvin J. (Crystal) Russell, both of Warren; four grandchildren she raised, Javaris Russell, Demarco Russell, Marquise Russell and Ms. Shanntel Russell; six great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Natasha Russell; one son, Dana Russell; one brother, Henry Russell and two sisters, Ms. Ernestine McMillan and Ms. Willie Ann Russell.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at the Elim Christian Center, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to John B. Russell, 1066 Kenmore Street SE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

