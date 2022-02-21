YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Abraham Hopes, 72, of 8114 Biltmore Drive, Blacklick, Ohio, departed this life Monday, February 7, 2022 at 8:37 a.m. at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 17, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Abraham and Anna Lee Frost Hopes, Sr., residing in Blacklick for one year, coming from Warren.

Abraham was employed with LTV Steel Corporation for 17 years as a seamless, before retiring in 1985. He was also Owner/Operator of Honest Abe’s Painting Company from 1989-2010.

He was a 1967 graduate of The Rayen School.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman E-3 on the USS Albany from July 24, 1969-July 23, 1975, receiving the National Defense Service Medal.

He married Barbara Lee Pace Hopes January 25, 1974.

He enjoyed fishing.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn one son, Kevin Hopes of Youngstown; one daughter, Mrs. Lisa Ann (Brian) Olverson of Blacklick; seven brothers, Kenneth (Chris) Hopes of Houston, Texas, Aaron Jennings of Youngstown, Melvin (Clarissa) Hopes of Phoenix, Arizona, John (Lanorma) Hopes of Woodbridge, Virginia, Alan Hopes of Silver Springs, Maryland and Michael (Zainab) Hopes and Elliott (Kisha) Hopes, both of Bowie, Maryland; four sisters, Mrs. Andria (Kip) Hopes-Kaneea of Providence, Rhode Island, Mrs. Cynthia (Bob) Waddington of Easton, Pennsylvania and Mrs. Maria (Wendel) Smith and Mrs. Sheila (Winfield) Raglin, both of Bowie, Maryland; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leonard Hopes and one sister, Bernadette “Cookie” Hopes.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with calling hours from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place later at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

