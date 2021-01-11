Stephen W. Sternthal, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen W. Sternthal, age 62, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away at his residence on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Born May 22, 1958, in Sharon, he is son of Stephen L. Sternthal of Sharon, Pennsylvania and the late Doris Elinore Sternthal.

Stephen’s life partner, Janet Ross, preceded him in death on November 18, 2020.

A 1976 graduate of Sharon High School, Steve attended Penn State University for two years and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1978 to 1982.

Steve’s love was collecting model trains, he also liked music, cars and anything electronic that he could tinker with. He was known as Mr. Fix it. Steve always kept a positive attitude, right up until the end and would always say “smile, it could be worse”.

Steve is survived by a daughter, Danielle R. Stier of Kalkaska, Michigan; two sons, Stephen J. Sternthal of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jonathan W. Sternthal of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and four grandsons.

In addition to his mother and life partner, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Kim Renee Sternthal.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 12 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264, E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., from the funeral home, with the Rev. William Locke officiating.

Burial will follow in Morefield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, at secure.dav.org/donate.