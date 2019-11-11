Stephen S. Bayuk, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen S. Bayuk, age 50, of St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 9, 2019 in the ER of UPMC Horizon Greenville.



He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1968 to Paul M. and Joyce E. (Meehan) Bayuk.

Stephen was a 1980 graduate of Reynolds High School and was a lifetime member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where he sang in the choir for many years.

He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446.



Stephen loved going to casinos, cheering for Pittsburgh sports teams, enthusiastically enjoying anything to do with the Star Wars Universe and listening to Doo-Wop music but most of all he will be remembered for his cheerfulness and smile, his up-beat attitude and the happiness he brought to others. Everyone was his friend.

He will be missed not only by his family but also the residents of St. Paul’s. Stephen’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the St. Paul’s staff and especially to the staff in the Willows B neighborhood who lovingly cared for Stephen the last five years of his life. They truly embraced him as part of their Eden family.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at The Gathering Space in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. following visitation at the church, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Inurnment will be in the columbarium of St. Michael Cemetery.



Contributions in Stephen’s memory can be made to St. Paul’s Auxiliary, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.