Winifred Mardee (Greenawalt) Lewis, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Winifred Mardee Lewis, 84, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

She was born in Callensburg, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1937 to Clyde and Nellie (Cotterman) Greenawalt.

Winifred married Darrell Lewis on February 24, 1958.

She retired from MCAR as a family living provider.

She loved her family, children and extended family.

Winifred is survived by her children, Tammy Lewis of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey (Jerry) Lewis of Campbell, Ohio, Michael Lewis of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Lisa (Rebecca) Lewis of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Stacey (James) Stein of Austintown, Ohio; brothers, Doc (Judy) Greenawalt, Edward Greenawalt, Dean (Ellan) Greenawalt, Randy Rumbarger and Bill Rumbarger; a sister, Joyce (Clifford) Jordan as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Clyde Greenawalt; sister, Louise Terwint; sons, Russell and Randy Lewis and Tom Thomas

Friends may call Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in Stephan J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Harley Williams officiating.

Burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery next to her husband.

Burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery next to her husband.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.