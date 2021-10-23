William C. Sherman Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Sherman, Sr., 83, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in his home.

William was born July 20, 1938, to Myrtle (Coon) and William Sherman in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He attended Sharpsville Schools.

Bill worked for Sharon Steel, 35 years until his retirement in 1992 as the Cold Roll Shipper.

On April 18, 1958, he married his wife, Marlene Mae (Antus) Sherman, who passed away on June 3, 2017.

Bill was a member of Notre Dame Church. He enjoyed going to the Mercer County Senior Center, following the Boston Red Socks, Celtics and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

Above all, Bill loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in athletics.

He is survived by his daughters, Beth Ann (Craig) Briggs of Queensbury, New York, Jamie L. Sherman of Niles, Ohio; sons, William C. (Dona) Sherman of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Michael J. (Sherri) Sherman of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; also surviving are his grandchildren, Warren Sherman, Taylor Sherman, Morgan Sherman, David Hague, Levi Sherman and Chloe Sherman.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene Sherman and infant grandson, Billy Joe Sherman.

Friends may call Monday, October 25, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., in the funeral home with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V. officiating.

Burial will take place in Morefield Cemetery next to his wife.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

