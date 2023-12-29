GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Merchant, 73, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2023, in Wexford, PA.

He was born on December 8, 1950, in Balboa, Panama to Marylouise (Tice) and Charles E. Merchant.

On August 16, 1974, he married Karen S. (Beil) who survives him at home.

After high school William joined the United States Marine Corps as an E6 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also enjoyed many activities such as hunting, fishing, trapping and gunsmithing. With his love for hunting, he became an instructor for Hunters Education and Safety. In addition, he was a member of the Transfer Sportsman Club, and the RC Plane Club.

William is survived by his wife, Karen S. Merchant of Greenville, Pennsylvania; daughter, Kristine (Jeremy) Ferrell of Greenville, Pennsylvania; sons, Scott (Jennifer) Parker of Jacksonville, Florida and William “Butch” (Amy) Merchant of Greenville, Pennsylvania, sister, Linda Merchant of Greenville, Pennsylvania; brother, David Merchant of Stroudsburg, Virginia and four grandchildren, Elizabeth Ferrell, Colin Ferrell, Waylon Merchant and Caitlynn Merchant.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wish no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory Hermitage, PA.

