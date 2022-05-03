SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne L. McCullough of Jefferson Twp Sharpsville, P ennsylvania was born on December 07, 1932 and passed peacefully at his home Saturday April 30, 2022 at the age of 89.

He was married to Shirley J. Kagarise who preceded him in death in March. They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in June.

He is survived by his children: Margie, Cyndi, Jean, Wayne, Jr, Marc, Richard and Michael; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a brother James L McCullough.

Wayne was a coil winder at Westinghouse in addition to working the family farm.

He served on the Mercer School Board for 30 years and the Mercer Vo-Tech Board for 18 years serving as president of both.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout the years and enjoyed sharing these activities with his offspring. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles.

He was a member of The Community of Christ Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Wayne McCullough to Home Instead Senior Care PO Box 26 412 Beaver St Wampum, PA 16157

Services will be held at a later date in the fall.

