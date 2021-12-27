HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Buddy” Cochran, 87, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away in his home on December 26, 2021 with his family at his side.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 16, 1934 to Walter and Alice (Kelly) Cochran. On March 22, 1988, he married Denice (Carpec) Cochran. He worked as a welder and fitter for Chevron, and also for Westinghouse.

Buddy had over fifty years racing sprint cars and modifieds. In his younger years, stock cars. He had won multiple championships and was honored by the Pittsburgh Motor Speedway and Tri-state area tracks. With over 500 career wins, he was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa. Buddy was also inducted into the Sharon Speedway Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, son, John F. Cochran of Liberty, Ohio, Sharon (Byron) Brannon of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Kathy (Ken) Vaughn of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Angel (Eric) Campman-Lenzi, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, sister, Kathleen Kovach of Transfer, Pennsylvania, daughter-in-law, Sherry L. Cochran of Greenville, Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Nicole Stephens, Byron Brannon, Jr., Kenny Vaughn, Kyle Vaughn, Katerina Young, Carley Harshbarger, Corey Cochran, Eric Lenzi, Brock Lenzi, several great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Troy Cochran.

Friends may call Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 p.m. at the Hickory VFW.

A prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Hickory VFW with Pastor Bill Beck officiating. Following the prayer service, friends are welcome to stay for a dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to SHERMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

