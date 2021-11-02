Vincent R. Mead, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent R. Mead of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 28, 2021.

Vincent was born in Norwalk, Ohio on February 15, 1982.

He worked as a cook at Laddie’s Sky Club in Masury, Ohio.

He is survived by his three children, Rory O’Donnell 13, Damien Mead 11 and Laila Mead six and their mother, Janae Jennings. He is also survived by his father, Dave Polonus, brothers, Joseph Mead, Wil Mead, George Mead and Jaci Mead, sisters, Lori Barrow and Ryan Barrow, Jessica Goodnight, Tamara White and many, many nieces, nephews and so much family.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Rebecca Polonus, aunt, Clemey James and grandparents.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in The Salvation Army in Sharon, Pennsylvania with Pastor Edwin R. Homer, officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory

