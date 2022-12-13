SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Mae Gerasimek (Hinkson) of Sharpsville, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home.

Vicky was born August 12, 1939 to Herman and Mable (Davis) Hinkson in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated 1957 from Penn High School, Greenville.

She married Roman Edward Gerasimek August 17, 1957.

She worked at the Bell Telephone office in Greenville after graduating from school for two years. She then worked for Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio until she had her first daughter.

She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye, as well as all her family. She enjoyed baking, puzzles and family gatherings. She was involved in Sharpsville Band Booster and she was part of Girls Scouts for 25 years as a leader and trainer.

Vicky loved her church and loved children and was a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School, Youth Fellowship Leader and helped with plays.

She enjoyed life and helping others. Everyone that knew her loved her. She was kind and caring.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Bob) Bibler of Sharpsville and Carol Houck of Clark and grandchildren, Ryan Bibler, Derek Bibler, Kayla Houck and Madison Houck. She also has many nieces and nephews that remain.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, as well as five sisters, Olive Thompson, Marie Osborne, Lucinda Lauffer, Rebecca Greenlee and Charlotte Johnson and four brothers, Warren Hinkson, Herman (Hank) Hinkson, Harry Hinkson and Eugene Hinkson.

Friends may send memorial contributions to Family Life Church (formerly First Assembly of God), 1455 N. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. It will be put toward the children’s Sunday School.

Friends may call Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Houck, officiating.

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Victoria Mae (Hinkson) Gerasimek, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.