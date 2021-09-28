Timothy M. Hofius, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy McArel Hofius, 67, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital, following a brief illness.

Tim was born November 7, 1953, to Raymond R. and Dessa (Phyllis) Hofius.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School.

He received his Associate Degree from New Castle Business College and earned his Bachelors’ Degree in Business Management and Accounting from Cleary College in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Tim was employed by McDowell Bank and held managerial positions as it merged to National City. His banking career spanned 30 years. In 2007, he began his second career as the Chief Clerk of Mercer County; a position he held until his retirement in 2017.

Tim always participated in fraternal organizations. As a young man, he served as Master Councilor of Demolay and earned the organization’s highest award, the Chevalier. He was a Past Master of Shenango Valley Lodge #668 Free and Accepted Masons and a current member of Kedron Lodge #389, New Castle Consistory where he served as current secretary. He was also the current Director of Erie Court #58 Royal Order of Jesters. Tim was the Secretary of Erie’s Presque Isle Order of Quetzalcoatl and was a past president and current secretary of Mercer County Shrine Club, Past Potentate and current Recorder of Zem Zem Shrine in Erie. He served as president of the Keystone Blind Association board of directors and also the ARC of Mercer County.

Tim was a social member of Sharon American Legion Post 299, the Hickory VFW and Western Reserve Fish and Game. For years, Tim chaired Mercer County Ducks Unlimited and chaired the National Ducks Unlimited gun selection committee, for more than 15 years. He was State Chairman, Regional Vice-President and Trustee Emeritus of Ducks Unlimited.

Tim married his wife, Ann Lewis (a teacher at Kennedy Catholic) in 1981. Together they traveled and shared countless fundraising activities and loved life.

Tim is survived by his wife; a brother, Tom (Nancy) and nephew, Jason of San Diego; sister-in-law, Faith Lewis and her husband, Paul Zipay, of New Wilmington.

Ann has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to Mercer County Shrine Club, PO Box 1103, Hermitage, Pa 16148

Friends may call Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 12:00 p.m., – 2:00 p.m., at the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Masonic funeral services will be held Sunday October 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in the Sherman Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.