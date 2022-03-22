HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Robert Miller, 75, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1946 to Rose Marie (Uretta) and Willard W. Miller in Sharon, P ennsylvania.

He worked as a foreman for Delphi Packard Electric.

Thomas was a member of the Lions Club and enjoyed traveling. He loved to dance as well as sing with the men’s choir. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed car shows.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Aaron) Resele of Transfer; sons, Darren (Karen) Miller of Hermitage and Kirt (Lillie) Miller of Ohio; sister, Patty Guscar of Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Bryant and Blakely Resele, Braydon and Kaleigh Miller, Madeline and Aeden Miller; nephews, Chad and Scott Miller.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Miller

Friends may call Friday March 25, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage.

A prayer service will be held Friday March 25, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

