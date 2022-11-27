SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Michael Harkulich of Columbus Grove, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Theodore was born January 30, 1931, to Margaret (Slovan) and Michael Harkulich in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a Sharon High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree from Fenn College in Cleveland, Ohio.

Theodore worked as an engineer, most recently as a consultant.

He attended St. Anthony of Padua Church in Columbus Grove, Ohio. He was a member of the Greek Catholic Union.

He is survived by his children, Robert Harkulich of Tampa, Florida, Teddi “Theda” (James) Davis of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Carla (Gary) Kohls of Columbus Grove, Ohio, Sandra (Robert) Mix of Choteau, Montana and Nick Lawson and Chris Harkulich of Mobile, Alabama. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Theodore was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Paula Harkulich.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, November 29t, 2022, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., in the church, with Reverend Kevin E. Marks, officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theodore Michael Harkulich, please visit our floral store.