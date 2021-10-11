Susanne Derrick, Transfer, Pennsylvania

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susanne (Subasic) Derrick of Transfer, Pennsylvania died peacefully the evening of Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Susanne was born January 22, 1935, at home, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was proud to be a farmer’s daughter and was born to loving and devoted parents, Nick and Susanna (Herz) Subasic, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by much loved siblings, Nick Subasic of Vienna, Ohio, Dianne Jones of Brookfield, Ohio, Richard Subasic of Sharon and Linda Subasic of Hermitage and her brother-in-law, William Peterson of Greenville.

Susanne was raised in an extended family including grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins where Sunday dinners with whoever presented was a weekly occurrence. With Susanne, nothing was more important than family!

On August 22, 1953, Susanne married Edward M. Derrick, Sr. who preceded her in death on March 10, 2014.

She was the mother of seven children: four sons and three daughters, including Edward, Jr. and Judy, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Jeff and Renae, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Brian, Angel and John, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. The light in Susanne’s life were her seven grandchildren, Michael, Lucas, Alyson and Rachel, of Pittsburgh and Anthony, Andrew and Alexander, of New Wilmington. Susanne was grateful to know her great-granddaughter, Emery.

Susanne was unconditionally devoted to her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren would be challenged to name an important event in their lives where Susanne was not present.

Susanne retired from the Reynolds School District.

Susanne was honest, kind, smart and the hardest worker her husband, siblings, children and grandchildren knew. She is perhaps the ideal they strive to be. In difficult times Susanne mustered strength and lead her family. In happy times, Susanne celebrated.

And so, Susanne’s life will be celebrated at a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 14 at St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania. The family will receive guests at the church beginning at 10:15 a.m. until the time the service begins.

Following the service, family and friends are invited to join Susanne’s children and grandchildren for an outdoor luncheon at her home in Transfer.

Memorial contributions may be made in Susanne’s name to St. Michaels Catholic School Education Fund.

Susanne’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the numerous doctors and nurses who cared for her in the last few years including Dr. Christina Wong and the nurses and doctors at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Family Hospice. The care and compassion received by Susanne from so many caregivers was extraordinary.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

