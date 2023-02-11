SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan T. “Sue” Weisgarber, 83, of Sharon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Sue was born January 31, 1940, to Mary (Hogan) and William D. Thomas in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Sue was a graduate of Sharon High School class of 1957 and went on to receive her degree from Westminster College a few years later and soon after, started working for Westinghouse Electric Corp.

On June 8, 1963, she married Burnell E. Weisgarber and shared 56 years of marriage while raising five children.

Sue had shared ownership with her husband in Thomas Floral Shop and when her children were older, she worked as the Tennis Coordinator at the former Player’s Athletic club and then worked for the City of Sharon in the real estate tax office until her retirement, both jobs which enabled her love of socializing with people.

She enjoyed annual family vacations at Lake Erie, family reunions and road trips to visit all of her children and grandchildren. She loved playing card games, especially Bridge and participated in several Bridge clubs for many years. Sue loved shopping with her best friend. She was an avid tennis player. The friendships she formed while working at the Tennis Club and playing in various tennis leagues led to an annual girls’ trip to Hilton Head Island, which she treasured. She was a photo enthusiast and loved taking pictures. She was a lifetime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nothing meant more to Sue than her family and friends. She will be remembered for her unfailing love and caring of others, always putting others above herself, her sense of adventure, her witty nature and love of life.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Rich) Betts of Warrington, Pennsylvania; son, Dan (Lori) Weisgarber of Indian Land, South Carolina; son, Craig (Dixie) Weisgarber of Howland, Ohio; daughter, Kristi (Paul) DePetrillo of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; daughter, Wendi (Rob) Grinnell of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kennedy, Ian, Anna, Zach, Kirsten (Jesse), Kyler (Emily), Haley (Eric), Jared, Megan (Jacob), Rylee, Steele, Bailey, Finn and Nola; great-grandchildren, Josie, Karsten and Jaden; brother, James (Mary Ann) Thomas of Vero Beach, Florida; sisters-in-law, Donna (John) Buttram of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Rebecca (Timothy) Fry of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; three nieces and four nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Burnell E. Weisgarber.

Friends may call Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, immediately following the viewing at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Father Thomas Whitman, officiating.

The family will also be remembering the life of Burnell (Bucky) Weisgarber, who passed away during COVID.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Mausoleum.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

