TRANSFER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lea Blake, 77, of Transfer, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Elmwood Senior Care Center, Hubbard, Ohio.

Shirley was born July 12, 1945, to Maxine (Mayberry) and Boyd Smith in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a 1963 graduate of Reynolds High School and was honored to be selected as the school’s first Homecoming Queen in 1962. Shirley also graduated from the Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1966 as a Registered Nurse.

She specialized in pediatric nursing at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville and its’ predecessors for over 25 years. She retired in 2010 as Director of Medical Staff Services/Medical Education.

She was a member of Clark Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was also active in the Reynolds High School Alumni Association.

On June 24, 1967, she married her husband, the late Bill Blake, who passed away April 17, 2019, after 51 years of marriage.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Michele (Chad) Tate; granddaughter, Madison Tate of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; step-father, Clair Willaman of Greenville; sister, Beverly (Jim) Sanders of Transfer and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Smith; mother, Maxine Willaman and husband, Bill Blake.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Shirley.

Friends may call Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home with Rev. William Locke officiating.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery, next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.