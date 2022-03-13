HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley June (Kagarise) McCullough was born June 10, 1933.

She passed Friday, March 11, 2022 at the age of 88, spending her final days at home surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband Wayne of 70 years; three daughters, Margie, Cyndi and Jean; four sons, Wayne, Jr., Marc, Richard and Michael; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker and farmer and enjoyed a career as the assistant librarian at Mercer Area Jr/Sr High School.

She was a nurturing influence to many throughout her life. Many called her “MOM” in addition to her children.

She taught many valuable life’s lessons and skill sets including gardening, cooking, cake decorating, sewing and DIY home repair. She taught her family to be independent and to pursue their dreams. She was a wonderful example of all she encouraged them to be and was a source of strength and love to all she met.

She was a member of Community of Christ Church.

A memorial service is planned for the fall – her favorite time of year.

