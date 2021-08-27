Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory

Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home is proud to serve you and your family at our two fine facilities: Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home located in Hermitage and Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home in Sharpsville. You won’t find a more caring, professional, and well-qualified staff anywhere else. Whether you are in need of services for a loved one or perhaps interested in pre-need arrangements for yourself or your family, we are sure you will be completely satisfied and know that you are in good hands.

Professional licensing is essential when dealing with emotional clients, especially during a time of loss. At Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home, we hire only the most qualified professionals, not only in credentials, but also in personality. We view serving your family as an honor, and therefore do everything we can to stay up-to-date in our awareness of community needs and changes. Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home provides all funeral and cemetery services, including commemorative ceremonies, a wide range of memorial and cremation services, cemetery options, a continuing care program that extends beyond ceremonies, and complete prearrangement services. Call us today at (724) 347-7202 for information!