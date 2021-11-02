Sharon Darlene (Homer) Calvin, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Darlene (Homer) Calvin, 85, passed away peacefully in her home on October 28, 2021.

She was born in Gary, Indiana and raised by her parents, Lena Odetta (Cooley) and Louis Howard Homer, in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Hickory High School, Class of 1954, Sharon’s first job was as a pianist for her mom’s dance studio.

She was married to James LeRoy Calvin in 1957 and moved to Florida, where they had a daughter together. Being divorced after ten years, Sharon took a waitressing job at an A&W restaurant, working her way up into restaurant management for three locations. After completing night school business classes, she secured a job at a bank credit card collection agency, until her 30-year career at Florida Power Corporation. She retired in 2002 and moved back home to Transfer, Pennsylvania, to care for her ailing father.

Sharon was a people person. She shared joy and positivity wherever she went. Many young people who worked for her, saw her as “substitute mom” who helped them through difficult circumstances. She was passionate about sharing the love of Jesus to everyone she met. Her faith sustained her through hard times, including being a single parent and a two-time breast cancer survivor. Recently, in spite of what could be perceived as a difficult life, Sharon said she felt incredibly blessed and was a “walking miracle.” Her Bible is well-worn and used, with many passages highlighted and prayers lists and notes stuffed into it. She was a true prayer warrior and knew her Savior personally, which radiated through her acts of kindness, joy, and countenance.

Sharon’s favorite things were going to church, acquiring collectibles, visiting with friends and family and gardening. She definitely had a green thumb and was known for her gorgeous gardens and plants. Taking after her mom, she was also a creative decorator and enjoyed crafts.

Sharon was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Winter Park, Florida, for 34 years, and has attended Lakeside Evangelical Congregational Church in Transfer, Pennsylvania, since moving back to Transfer.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Lu Calvin Body and husband, Ronald G. Body, grandson, Caleb James Body, granddaughter, Ariel Rebekah Kaiser and husband, Patrick Kaiser, brother, Larry H. Homer and wife, Rita Homer, brother, David B. Homer, brother, Paul C. Homer, brother, Edwin R. Homer and wife, Margaret Homer.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the charities that she was passionate about: The Muscular Dystrophy Association who was so very helpful and supportive in providing assistance to her nephew, Jeffrey Michael Homer, who went to be with the Lord in 1986 or The Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation to support the fight against breast cancer.

The family has chosen to have a private burial ceremony at the Transfer Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

