HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Alan Sherman, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in his home. He was 62.

Scott was born on December 22, 1959, in Sharon, to Freida L. (Hahn) McMath and Albert H. Sherman.

He attended Hickory High School, Hermitage.

A welder by trade, he worked for several local mills and manufacturing companies as well as the former Sharon Steel Corp. Sharon.

Scott was of Protestant faith and was also an active member of the Sharon American Legion, Sharon Elks Club #103, and Hubbard Sportsman Club.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed collecting guns and spending time with his beloved dog, Leo.

Scott is survived by his son, Nathan S. Sherman of Sharpsville. His mother, Freida McMath of Hubbard, sisters, Stacey (Charles) Emery of Austintown and Gail (Robert) Voyda of Burghill, brothers, Shawn (Regina) Sherman of Sharpsville, and Charles D. McMath and his husband Russell Stesen of Orlando, Florida. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and former wife, Patricia Sherman, Sharpsville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert H. Sherman and step-father Charles McMath.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148 with Pastor Sam Mohn of Vienna United Methodist Church, Vienna, Ohio presiding.

Private burial will take place in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott Alan Sherman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.