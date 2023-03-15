HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven welcomed another angel. Sarah passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2023 at St. John XXIII Nursing Home. Sarah was a blessing to her family and all who knew her. She lived a beautiful life alongside her husband Joe, whom she was with for 62 years before his passing.

She was an excellent baker and was renowned for her pies. She would sometimes bake up to 15 pies a day for the annual church bazaars. In addition to baking Sarah was a devoted member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church. Her strong faith followed her to St. John XXIII Nursing Home where she could be seen attending daily mass. She also loved tending to her flower beds and gardens, feeding the wild birds off her porch, taking Sunday drives to the mountains, and spending time with her family and loved ones. Sarah also took great joy in her dog companion Abby, but most of all Sarah was a homemaker who took great pride in her family.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Don) Schmidt of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; Dave (Ellen) Wansack of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; sister, Sherry (Tony) Vaccaro of Greenville, Pennsylvania; brother, Robert (Mae) Caldwell of Hubbard, Ohio; grandchildren, David (Katelyn) Wansack, Tammy (Larry) Schuller, Jackie (Charles) Jurenovich, Jessica (Adam) Hoover; great-grandchildren, Jesse Barris and his fiancé Jessica McCreary, Cheyenne Barris, Rudy Schuller, Savannah Schuller, Wyatt Schuller, Joey (Emmy) Wansack, Ashlie Wansack, Liam Wansack, Maisy, Sadie, and Charlie Rose Hoover.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Mari-Jo Moon; sister, Mildred Stabile; and brother, Gene Sutton.

Friends may call Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held at 12:00 pm in St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin E. Marks officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

The Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to John 23rd administration and staff for their dedication and care to Sarah over the past 10 years.

Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church or to St. John XXIII Nursing Home.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.