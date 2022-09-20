SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lynn Sager, 78, of Sharpsville, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Sharon, PA.

She was born on June 5, 1944 to Leonard and Thelma (Gilliland) Grandy in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1962 and earned her Bachelor’s from Lock Haven University.

Sandra worked as a teacher for the New Castle School District.

On July 11, 1985, she married her husband, the late John Sager.

She led bible study and taught Sunday school. Sandra also served as an Elder and Deacon. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville and a devoted Christian who deeply loved the lord.

Sandra was president of the ABWA Lawrence County Chapter. She also enjoyed spending time at Buhl Park. Sandra was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers and Sharpsville Blue Devils Fan. The most important thing to Sandra was her family, especially her beloved nieces and nephews.

Sandra is survived by her stepsons, Don (Melissa) Sager, William (Joan) Sager; stepdaughters, Marlana (Randy) Rogers, Elizabeth (Randy) Varsho; sister, Kathy (Rick) Steinmann; sister-in-law, Joyce Grandy, two brothers, Len (Deana) Grandy and John “Jack” (Paula) Grandy of Struthers, Ohio. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Sager; stepson, Chad Sager and brother, Gary “Gus” Grandy.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, with Pastor Mike Carlin officiating.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, in memory of Sandra.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

