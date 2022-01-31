WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Sam E. Collovecchio’s prayers were answered. He left his broken body behind and went into the presence of God. With his new heavenly body he is strong, smiling and has no more pain.

Sam, 72, was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 16, 1950 to the late Eugene “Cookie” Collovecchio and the late Argentina M. Cantelmi Collovecchio.

He died at home with his wife, Kathy Chizmar Collovecchio, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, by his side.

He graduated from Chaney High School.

He then worked at General Motors. He graduated from Moore Beauty College in Hamilton, Ohio with a specialty in color. He was a stylist for Glemby Salon in Strouss but left there to open his own salon, Standard of Style (SOS), Inc. in Cortland, Ohio. He was in business 30+ years closing the Salon in 2011 when he had open heart surgery. His clients enjoyed their time with Sam getting the best hair cut/color ever and a friend to listen, give advice or engage in dialogue like a debate team.

Sam and Kathy were married on July 3, 1977. They loved to travel and work together on their Craftsman home and the many sailboats they restored and sailed. Summers on Lake Erie out of Ashtabula Yacht Club were so special. Going to flea markets to find “treasures” was something they really enjoyed. Sam loved racing—cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes, sailboats. He had his first motorcycle at 14 and raced sports cars at Nelson’s Ledges. He raced his own boats at AYC and crewed on racing sailboats including the Transat Race from Ft. Lauderdale to Bermuda. He was a certified scuba diver, too. Sam was an artist but he could also do plumbing, wiring, restore vintage lighting and wood working—a true Renaissance Man. Of all the things listed here that he loved, he loved his wife the most! (He told me to say that.)

When he sold his business he started golfing and went all over the east coast to chase the game. His golfing buddies were among his dearest friends.

Sam was under the care of Hospice of the Valley. We would like to thank all who cared for Sam and helped us through this journey. A special thanks to all the friends and prayer warriors who honored Sam’s request to pass quickly to be with Jesus.

Sam will be deeply missed by his wife of 44 years, Kathy, of Warren, Ohio; two brothers, Eugene “Gene” Collovecchio, Jr. of Shaker Heights, Ohio and Michael (Raeann) Collovecchio of Lambertville, Michigan; a brother-in-law, John (Marcy) Chizmar of Champion, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Jo Hanahan of Senatobia, Mississippi. He also leaves cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements handled by Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at NorthMar Church, 3855 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484 at 11:00 a.m. on February 12, 2022 with calling hours one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please feel free to send contributions in Sam’s memory to NorthMar Church (address above), Bill Rudge Ministries, 280 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

