SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elaine Rowlands Tota, born March 5, 1948 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Robert and Jeneve Rowlands, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday April 3, 2022 following a brief illness.

Ruth attended Sharpsville Area School District. She spent many years devoting her time to Central Christian Church, where she was an Elder.

On June 20, 1980, Ruth married David G. Tota, who recently passed away in January. They spent 42 loving years building a life together; a life that was filled with love and support for one another. Ruth will be remembered not only for her deep devotion to her faith, but also for her love of Cleveland Indian baseball and the Cleveland Browns. Ruth was a devoted stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife and sister.

She is survived by her stepson Joseph Tota (Hermitage); stepdaughter Shawna Lynn Tota Bosley; brothers, Larry and Randy Rowlands (Sharpsville); sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Smith (Jamestown, Pennsylvania) and Michael Tota (Hermitage, P ennsylvania) and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Robert and Jeneve, both of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania; stepson, Christopher Wesley Tota of Van Nyes, California; brother, Danny Rowlands of Florida; brothers-in-law, Joe Tota of Hermitage, P ennsylvania and George Tota of Manassas, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held for both Dave and Ruth on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth Elaine (Rowlands) Tota, please visit our floral store.