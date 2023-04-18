CLARKSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Russell S. Nickel passed away peacefully on Monday morning April 17, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital after a short illness.

Russ was born in Clarksville, Pennsylvania on June 8, 1930 to Wilbert and Erma (Jewell) Nickel.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1948 and later married his first wife Mary Jane McCullough on August 20, 1948 and were together 54 years before her passing on November 22, 2002.

Russ married his second wife Sheila VanDyne on September 11, 2011. She survives him.

He was a lifelong member of Clark United Methodist Church as well as a lifelong farmer.

Russell was a member of the PFA. A Jefferson Township. Supervisor for 36 years and served on the supervisor’s state committee and President of PSATS for 2 years.

In addition Russ and his friend Bud Hackett founded the Jefferson Township Fair in 1970 and he was on the fair board where he continued to help and support the fair for many years.

He is survived by his three children, Ronald (Deborah), John, Lori (Lawrence); five grandchildren, Christopher (Rachel), Cari (Matthew), Emmy (John), Patrick (Brandie), Charles; seven great-grandchildren, Wilson, Grace, Woodrow, Claire, Jack, Nolan, Kenneth; seven step children, Kevin (Sharon), Kim (Rick), Kelly (Mike), Kerry (Steve), Kristen (Scott), Karen (Tim), Kathleen (John); eight step grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Eileen (Gordon), William (Patricia), Tom (Joanne), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Russ was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Jane, his son William, brother and sister in-law Larry and Elaine.

Funeral services will be held Thursday April 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in Clark Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor William Locke officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

