Rose (Skibo) Buxton, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Buxton, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Quality Life Nursing Home, Mercer.

Rose was born October 28, 1927, to Illona (Burnbera) and Michael Skibo in Wheatland, Pennsylvania.

After graduating high school, she worked for First National Bank in Alexandria, Virginia, as a bookkeeper.

Rose was affectionately known as a homemaker.

On December 6, 1945 she married her husband, the late Chester Leroy Buxton, who passed away February 18, 2006.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sharpsville and Unity Presbyterian Church.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Lucich of Hermitage; son, Chester Lee (Janet) Buxton of Hermitage; grandchildren, Marilyn Buxton, Katie (Ty) Covey, Kim Buxton, Jason Lucich; great-grandchildren, Dakota Eilam and Kendyl Eilam.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Joseph David Lucich; sisters, Yolan and Mildred; brothers, Andy, Steve, Joseph and Vincent.

Friends may call Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m., at the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., in Sherman Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Moose, officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

