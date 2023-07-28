SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Anthony (“Ticky”) Novelli passed away peacefully, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 4:05 a.m., surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on December 3, 1947, to Roger R. and Marianne (Fortuna) Novelli.

He was a 1965 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

On September 28, 1968, Roger married Patricia Sayer, who passed away on February 1, 2022. They shared 53 beautiful years together.

Roger served in the United States Army, enlisting as a sergeant in 1967, before being honorably discharged in 1977.

Roger was a car salesman for over 30 years. He was most recently employed at Greenwood Hubbard Chevrolet in Hubbard, Ohio, after working at other area dealerships. No matter where work took Roger, his customers followed, and he treated each one of his clients like family.

Roger was an avid muscle car collector. He also enjoyed yearly gardening – flowers, vegetables and trees – as well as taking care of his lawn. He loved the game of golf and traveling to play at different courses. He loved traveling both domestically and internationally, and visited Italy with his mother many times to see family and to tour the land of his ancestors. Songs of the 1950s and 1960s were Roger’s favorite music (especially Elvis Presley), and he was known for having the best dance moves. Roger was a passionate Steelers and Pirates fan.

To say Roger lived a life of service to others would be an understatement. He went above and beyond the call of duty, always. He cared for every person and animal he ever met. He remained close with childhood friends, classmates, clients, family members as well as relatives and new friends in Italy.

To describe Roger is very easy; he was simply the best.

Roger is survived by his son, Roger J. Novelli, Hermitage, Pennsylvania and daughter, Leah Johnson, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brothers, Mark (Peggy) Novelli, Brookfield, Ohio, and Thomas (Carol) Novelli, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sisters, Nancy (Regin) Schlachet, Moreland Hills, Ohio and Marianne (Brien) Bell, Ann Arbor, Michigan; uncle, Louis Fortuna of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; nephews, Jason Novelli, Jonathan Novelli and Matthew Novelli; nieces, Becky (Michael) Listopad and Lauren Bell; great nephews, Ian Smith and Jeremy Novelli; great nieces, Julianna Novelli, Hope Nolan and Hannah Nolan; and numerous cousins.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Roger R. and Marianne Novelli; wife, Patricia Novelli; paternal grandparents, Alfonso and Sophia (Stieb) Novelli; maternal grandparents, Louis and Nancy (DeSantis) Fortuna; and brother-in-law, Barry Garson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Family Hospice; especially Michele Miller, R.N., Valarie Hurl, R.N., Courtney Getway, R.N., Michelle Lucas, R.N., Teresa Savor and Denise Armstrong, for going above and beyond for Roger’s family and for their compassionate care of him.

Friends may call Monday July 31, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in Notre Dame Church 2325 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148

Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday July 31, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Notre Dame Church with Father Richard Allen, officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory

