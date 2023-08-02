SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. Daisley, 96, of Sharpsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born December 30, 1926, to the late Ethel Davis.

He was a graduate of Penn High School in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Later on, he became a fitter for General American.

Robert married Ada J. Nelson on June 30, 1951.

He was a member of The Sharpsville United Methodist Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was a veteran of WWII in the United States Army.

Robert also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, but most of all, spending time with family and with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Ada J. (Nelson) Daisley of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, sons, Daniel Daisley of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Samuel (Lisa) Daisley of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, and Paul (Roseanne) Daisley of Kittanning, Pennsylvania. Ten grandchildren; Kelly, Jill, Sam, Adam, Ben, Cole, Kristen, Patrick, Kelsey, Joshua and nine great-grandchildren; Sasha, Samantha, Lucas, Molly, Emma, Owen, Benson, Theo, and Archie.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Daisley, and sisters, Norma Anderton and Martha Brown.

Friends may call Sunday August 6th, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be Sunday August 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Fraser officiating.

Burial will take place in Hadley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be sent to St. Paul’s 339 E. Jamestown Rd. Greenville, PA 16125 in memory of Robert.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

