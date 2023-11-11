SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James “Goody” Goodrick, 92 of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Thursday November 9, 2023 in UPMC Farrell.

Robert was born on June 24, 1931 to Mary A. (Hoban) and Thomas A. Goodrick in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1949, he went to drafting school and pursued 30+ years at Wheatland Tube in their engineering department.

On October 1st, 1955 he married his wife, Janet Ann (Mack) Goodrick who survives him at home.

Robert was a Veteran of the Korean war. He served as a Flight Engineer on B-29s in the United States Air Force.

He was also a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville VFW and the Holy Name Society. He loved to golf, boat, fish and enjoyed all the local sports teams. The most important thing to Robert was family and he loved spending time with all of them. He was an active member of the community. Goody was instrumental in developing what is now the Sharpsville Little League Baseball Fields.

He is survived by his wife Jan; daughters, Patty (Mike Barcus) Sieber of Cabin John, Maryland, Peggy Raymond of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sons, Tom (Victoria) Goodrick of Darien, CT, Jerry (Lisa) Goodrick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Bob (Janeen) Goodrick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister in-law, Joan Wickerham; niece, Kathy Wickerham; 14 grandchildren, Danielle (Dan), Dave, Jennifer (Tim), John, Riley, Adam (Sarah), Kelly (Jose), Sean (Jillian), Amie, Hannah (Mike), Patrick, Audrey, Michelle, Grant, as well as one great-grandchild on the way.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny Goodrick, son in-law, Michael Raymond; brothers, Thomas and Jack Goodrick and brother-in-law, Alan Wickerham.

Friends may call Sunday November 12, 2023 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, PA 16148.

Mass of a Christian burial will be held Monday November 13, 2023 at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church 311 West Ridge Avenue Sharpsville, PA. Full military honors will be offered by the Reynolds VFW. Friends are welcome to meet directly at the church.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ARC of Mercer County Foundation at 850 North Hermitage Road Hermitage, PA 16148.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.