SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. Chervinko, 94, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2023 at Nugent’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Robert was born December 15, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Anna (Seech) and George Chervinko.

On May 19, 1949 he married his wife, the late Mary (Richnavsky) Chervinko who passed away November 10, 2017.

Robert worked for Sharon Steel Corporation as an Electrician.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church as well as St. Ann’s Church where he served as an Usher. Robert had many interests including casino trips and playing the lottery, bingo, taking rides in the country and Polka Music.

He is survived by his daughter’s, Nancy (David) Reed of Columbus, Ohio, Frances Chervinko of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Timothy (Jenny) Reed, Christopher (Molly) Reed as well as one great-grandchild, Benjamin Reed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary (Richnavsky) Chervinko; daughter, Patricia “Pat” Chervinko; brother, John “Jack” Chervinko and sister in-law, Victoria “Honey” Chervinko.

The family would like thank the ICU staff at Sharon Regional, Nurses and Aids at Nugent’s and Gentiva Hospice.

Friends may call Friday November 24, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, PA.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held Saturday November 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church 601 Roemer Boulevard Farrell, PA 16121, officiated by Father Stan Swacha.

Friends and family are welcome to meet directly at the church.

Burial will take place at St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert G. Chervinko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.