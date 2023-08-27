MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Emery Hazi, 65, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Robert was born October 25, 1957, to Helen I. (Komar) and Robert B. Hazi in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School and earned his associate’s degree.

Robert retired from General Electric, where he worked as project engineer; he also worked for LabTech as a consultant.

He was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time checking his trail cameras, fisherman and liked to play golf and tennis. Robert truly cherished riding his ATV with his great-niece and nephew. He was very close to his beloved dog, Brody, who survives him.

Robert is survived by his sisters, Deborah Karsonovich and her husband, Terry and Deidre Bishop and her husband, Jeff; nieces and nephews, Aleah Songer and her husband, Derek, Dr. Torin Karsonovich and his wife, Katherine, Caitlin Bishop and her partner, Ryan, Natalie Bishop and her fiancée, Dennis; and great-niece and nephew, Aubrey and Conlin. Also surviving is his former wife and companion, Linda Hazi.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call Tuesday August 29, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A prayer service will begin at 6:45 p.m. in the funeral home, with Father Richard Allen, officiating.

Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Emery Hazi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.