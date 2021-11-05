Robert Alva Johnson, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alva Johnson, Sr., 91, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2021 in his home.

Robert was born July 8, 1930 to Jennie Mable (Boyle) and Alvie Alfred Johnson in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Army as part of the honor guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before serving in the Korean War.

Robert was a self-employed backhoe operator for over 60 years. On February 14, 1959 he married his wife, the late Catherine Ann (White) Johnson who passed away in 2020.

He was of Christian Faith. Robert enjoyed bowling with his family, spending time outdoors tending to his yard, going to dinner with his wife and talking to friends about the Lord.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert Johnson Jr. of Hermitage, Son, David (Barb) Johnson of Hermitage, daughter, Cathy (Eric) Wagner of Bainbridge, Ohio, daughter, Beth Stadtfeld of Hermitage, son, William (Sherrie) Johnson Sr. of Hermitage, sister, Irene Foster Davis of Sharon, his granddaughter who he thought fondly of as a daughter and also his longtime caregiver Heather Lynn Wheaton, grandchildren, Jason Allen Johnson, Amanda Marie Johnson, Erica Wagner, Caitlin Ann Jones, William A. Johnson Jr, Devon Johnson, and Kayla Johnson. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Catherine Ann Johnson, grandson, Erik Johnson, sister, Ethel Fabian, sister, Edith McConnell, and brother, William B. Johnson.

Friends may call Tuesday November 9, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held Wednesday November 10, 2021 at 11:00 am in the SHERMAN Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Rocco officiating.

Burial will take place next to his wife in Mt. Washington Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.