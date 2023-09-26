SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Richard J. Byerly, 77, of Sharon passed away on September 20, 2023 in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

He was born October 20, 1945 to Edith Jeanette (Porterfield) and James Byerly in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

On July 27, 1968 he married his wife, Catherine Elaine (Drake), who survives at home.

He was a veteran of the Peacetime War in the Navy Reserve.

Richard was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was a Pastor in Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, Mahoning, and New Castle. He was an avid model train and camera collector. In addition, he did woodwork, mission work, but especially loved his grandchildren. Richard was as interm and supply Pastor in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. He also taught Sunday School. He was a longtime Sharpsville Business Co-Owner of Ships Wheel Inc. as well as General Woodcraft.

He attended Eastern Baptist Seminary, Gordon-Conwell Seminary in MA, Received his Master of Divinity at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary at the age of 62.

Surviving is his wife, Catherine at home, daughters, Nina (Joe) Joyner of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Trenna (Jim) Croson of Manassas, Virginia, Glenda (Jason) Haun of Masury, Ohio; son, Daniel (Melissa Hohman) Byerly of Cabot, Pennsylvania; and four granddaughters, five grandsons, and one more grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timothy Byerly, and nephew, Joshua Byerly.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice and Avalon Springs staff for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church Sharon, in memory of Rev. Richard.

Friends may call Saturday October 7, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon 600 E. State St. Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral services will be held Saturday October 7, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the church with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.