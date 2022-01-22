HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Arthur of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away after an extended illness at UPMC Farrell on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was 77 years old.

Dick was born in Titusville, Pennsylvania, on July 31, 1944, to Richard and Helen (Minick) Arthur.

He graduated from Hickory High School with the Class of 1962.

He took police courses at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and attended Northwest Police Academy in Meadville, Pennsylvania and served as deputy for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for ten years. He also worked for Sharon Steel in Plant Protection for 20 years.

On June 8, 1963, he married Rosalie Gassner.

He was a member of numerous local police departments, including FOP Lakeland Lodge #88, as well as, a member of the Masonic Lodge #810, Valley of New Castle Consistory and the Boy Scouts of America, in which he served as Scout Master.

He was also a member of Notre Dame, where he served as Eucharistic Minister.

Dick enjoyed gardening, traveling and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife at home; daughter, Vicki (Jim) Miller of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sons, Brian (Michelle) Arthur of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Rob (Valerie) Arthur of Brandon, Florida; sister, Barbara Teehan of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Jaqueline (Steve) Manzo, Heather (Justin) Korba, Lisa Arthur, Richard (Jenna) Arthur and Maryleigh Arthur and great-grandchildren, James Dominik Manzo, Micaela Rose Manzo and Christian Robert Manzo.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call Monday, January 24, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in Notre Dame Church, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Very Reverend Richard J. Allen, E.V., officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at the church.

Burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

