SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania, (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Bauer, 64, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Richard was born on July 9, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Richard and Catherine (Easley) Bauer.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1975 and in 1991, he married Crystal (Cousins) Bauer.

Richard worked for Calco Metals and was a member of the Sharpsville American Legion, Sons of the Legion, and a social member of the Sharpsville VFW. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal; mother, Catherine Bauer; daughters, Kathie Jo (Stephen) Hall of Tennessee, Mari Jo Bauer of Tennessee and Amanda Lynn (Patrick) Bateman of Georgia; a mother-in-law, Bonnie B. Cousins; a sister, Linda (Jeff) Johnson of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, James Bauer.

Per his wish, no service will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

