HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Boles passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022 in St. John XXIII Nursing Home. He was 93.

Raymond was born January 31, 1929 to Edith (Lutton) and Kermit Boles in Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania.

He worked for Sharon Tube in the Maintenance Department.

On February 10, 1950 he married his wife, Rosetta (Weston) Boles, who survives him.

He was a member of Clark Trinity United Methodist Church.

Raymond was also a member of the Hermitage Historical Society and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, golfing, bowling and going to his camp.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Rosetta; children, Daniel R. (Donna) Boles of Hermitage, Allen W. (Juliana) Boles of Greenville, Karen (Leonard F.) Darby of Tionesta and Matthew (Karol Sue) Boles of Mercer. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his half-brother, Jim (Lavonne) Metzger of Georgia, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Kermit Boles, Jr., Harold Boles and Dale Boles.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Raymond’s memory to Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, 96 Charles Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150

Private funeral services were held.

Burial was in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

