HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Charles Pavlick, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at The Grove in New Wilmington.

He was born on November 20, 1936 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to John and Mary (Stanko) Pavlick.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1954.

On January 11, 1969, he married Ruth Johnston.

Raymond proudly served with the United States Air Force for 26 years and was on reserved duty during the Desert Storm. He was very proud of his service.

Raymond also enjoyed model trains.

He is survived by his wife at home; sister-in-law, Barbara (Larry) Rickert; sister, Mary Lou Fabian; brother, Andrew J. Fabian and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, stepmother and several aunts and uncles.

Friends may gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Sharon United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver Street, Sharon, P ennsylvania, with Rev. Terry Shaffer officiating. Lunch will be served following the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Raymond Pavlick’s memory to Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver Street, Sharon PA 16146

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

