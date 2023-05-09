GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jean Sherman passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania with her family at her side.

Phyllis was born September 30, 1937 to Hazel (Fisher) and Burt Owen Weston in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

On September 2, 1961 she married her husband, the late John Samuel Sherman, who passed away September 27, 2016.

Phyllis worked for Isalys in Sharon, Olympic Roller Rink in Hermitage and retired from Millers Memorial Nursing Home in Andover, Ohio as a nursing aide.

She loved to crochet baby blankets and enjoyed watching wrestling.

She is survived by her children, John Sherman of Greenville, James Sherman of Transfer, Jeffrey (Madeline) Sherman of Greenville and Kimberly (Robert) Block; grandchildren, Andrew (Amy) Sherman, Emily Tupper, Sara Tupper-Brant and her husband, Conor, Alex Tupper, Jeffrey W. (Peyton) Sherman, Jennifer Sherman, Jordan Sherman and Jarred Sherman; great-grandchild, Kahleb Bartholomew-Tupper and sisters, Rosetta Boles and Hazel Stafford.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John and sisters, Lucille Lutton, Frances Swogger, Betty Weston, Doris Work and Ida Newton.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

