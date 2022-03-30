HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis (Dawes) Pritchard, 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Garden Way Place in Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

She was born to Bessie (Morris) and Fred Dawes, Sr. on September 17, 1929 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She married James Pritchard on August 19, 1952. They shared more than 53 years of marriage. She and her husband enjoyed spending many winters at their home in Sarasota, Florida until his death in 2005.

Phyllis worked for Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio for 28 years and retired in 1989. She was a longtime Nazarene Church member and a devoted Christian. She had a kind and gentle spirit.

She enjoyed crocheting and scrapbooking. She also loved taking pictures and took pride in her many albums of family photographs. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will always be remembered and loved by her family.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Bill) Arnold of Brookfield, Ohio; two grandchildren, Melissa (Jon) Peters and William (Alissa) Arnold and great-grandchildren, Riley Peters, Logan Arnold, Jayden Arnold and Tristan Arnold

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Fred Dawes, Jr.; sisters, Winifred Botelho and Hallie Connery.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Ln SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Garden Way Place, Hermitage for their kindness and compassion.

Friends may call Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 am in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd, Hermitage

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the Hubbard Nazarene Church 1815 Cherry Ln SE, Hubbard, OH 44425 with Reverend Michael Byus officiating.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

