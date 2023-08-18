HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl (Gutierrez) Mindicino, 91, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023 in St. John XXIII Nursing Home.

Pearl was born on October 29, 1931 to Maria (Gutierrez) and Zoilo Gutierrez in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She was a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School.

Pearl worked for Golden Dawn in Sharon as an office manager.

On April 18, 1953 she married her husband, the late Anthony J. Mindicino who passed away September 20, 2002.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Pearl enjoyed playing cards and loved watching sports, especially Farrell High School basketball. She attended the games into her 80s.

Pearl is survived by her son, Frank A. Mindicino of Eagleville, Pennsylvania; daughter, Lynn Mindicino and her husband, Paul Benson, of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren, Daniel (Kristin) Mindicino of Limerick, Pennsylvania and Nicholas (Cynthia) Mindicino of Carson, California and great-grandchildren, Sofia and Sebastian.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony and sisters, Mary Lou Ramsey and Rose Keough.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania with Father Richard Allen officiating.

Interment will take place in St. Rose Mausoleum Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

