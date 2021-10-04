Pauly A. Bain, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pauly A. Bain, 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away peacefully on October 1, 2021 in Waters of Johnson City following a brief illness.

Pauley was born August 26, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Albert and Pauly Gilson. She married her husband, James Bain on August 6, 1960 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Christopher) Christian and her grandsons, Alec and Maxx Bain. Also surviving is her brother Thomas Gilson.

Pauly is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Bain, sons, Jim Bain and John Bain.

Friends may call Tuesday October 5th, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

