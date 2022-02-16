NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul D. Zipay, Jr. of New Wilmington passed away unexpectedly at home on February 15, 2022.

He was born May 17, 1951 to the late Paul D. Zipay, Sr. and the late Marie Mathewson.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was an Army Reservist for five years.

Paul was first employed by Westinghouse, then Barber Chemicals and worked as a mechanic in plant maintenance at Dean Dairy until his retirement.

In 1997, he married Faith Lewis who survives at home.

He was a life member of Western Reserve Fish and Game and Teamsters Local 261. He enjoyed competition shooting, turkey shoots, hunting, fishing and watching drag races.

Paul is survived by his wife, Faith; a former spouse, Rose Zipay; a daughter, Amber (David) Hast of Sharpsville; five brothers, John (Connie) of Mount Holly Springs, California; Bruce (Connie) of Sharpsville; George (Linda) of Greenville; Bernie (Heidi) of American Canyon, California; Jimmy (Sharon) of Sharon and one sister Betty (George) Bornes of Reynolds; two granddaughters, Brianna and Alexis Hast and many nieces and nephews.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Damon.

Paul was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be sent to the Western Reserve Fish & Game, c/o Sue Robbins, P.O. Box 104, Clark, PA 16113-0104

Friends may call Monday February 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd, Hermitage

Funeral services will be held Monday February 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home.

Full military honors will be offered

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory

