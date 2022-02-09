SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia (Patty) Ann Novelli passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:48 p.m. surrounded by her family.

Patty was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 24, 1948 to Ramon and Velma Sayer.

She was a 1966 graduate of Hickory High School.

She was a member of Notre Dame Church, Hermitage Pennsylvania.

She married Roger A. Novelli on September 28, 1968. They shared 53 beautiful years of marriage after dating for 5 years prior. They met ice skating at Lake Julia in Buhl Park and he bought her a hot chocolate.

For most of her marriage, Patricia was a proud homemaker. Early years, she worked at the former Sharon General as an x-ray technician, Helen Freeds and Joy Cone Company. Also, she was founder and owner of The Escape Hatch, an aroma therapy and massage therapy shop in Hermitage, Pennsylvania until the plaza had a devastating fire.

Patricia took pride in raising her children with her husband. She enjoyed sewing her children’s clothes in their early years. Patricia loved to cook and bake. She enjoyed planting a garden every year with her husband and planting beautiful flowers outside to decorate their pool area. She enjoyed hosting gatherings with her husband at their home in the summer for pool and volleyball parties and family gatherings for Holidays and just because. She enjoyed traveling both domestic and international. Her favorite place to travel was to their second home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She also enjoyed reading, craft and wood making, dancing and music, especially Elvis Presley. But nothing gave her more joy than to spend time with her husband and children.

Patricia was an amazing wife, mother and friend. She always made you feel safe and loved. If she knew you, she loved you unconditionally. She is remembered as being sassy, fun loving, silly, protective, caring, courageous, strong, humorous, warm hearted and always able to make someone smile and laugh even on her bad days and the type of person to give you the shirt off her back by her friends and family.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Roger A. Novelli, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, son Roger J. Novelli, Hermitage, Pennsylvania and daughter, Leah Johnson, Sharon, Pennsylvania and her beloved dogs, Guido and Bianca. An Aunt, Carolyn J. Szabo and her husband Robert E. Szabo, Green Valley, Arizona. And a cousin, Robert A. Szabo, his wife Rosalina Szabo and their two daughters, Green Valley, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ramon and Velma Sayer, her grandparents who lovingly raised her, Joseph A. Sayer and Mary Blanche Sayer and cousin, Glynnis L. Szabo.

To honor Patricia’s requests, there will be no funeral services. A memorial mass will be determined.

This obituary was written by me, her daughter. It was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. It took me a week to write it. I felt that I was not writing enough or the right things or capturing who she really was. She was simply the best. She was my best friend and biggest supporter. She was my mama.

The family would like to thank the staff at Family Hospice, especially Michele Miller, RN and Judie Osborne, RN for going above and beyond for Patricia’s family and their compassion and care of Patricia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to UPMC Family Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 305, New Castle PA 16105.

