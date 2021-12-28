SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyVAlleyTributes) – Pamela Suzanne (Combine) Clapper, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2021, surrounded by her family following an extended illness.

Pamela was born on September 15, 1951. She was the daughter of Patsy A. Combine Sr and Mary L. Lescisin, who preceded her in death.

She married Philip Clapper on August 24, 1977.

Pamela attended Sharpsville Area High School and graduated in 1970. She attended the Practical Nursing Program of the Crawford County Vocational Technical School in Meadville Pennsylvania.

Pamela was employed as a nurse at Sharon General Hospital from 1972-1991. She worked at Dr. Gregory George’s office as a nurse from 1991- 2013 before working private duty, caring for patients in their homes. Pam loved nursing and caring for her patients for over 45 years.

Growing up, Pamela helped at her father’s restaurant The Royal Café in Sharpsville, known for their pasta beans and fish dinners. In her youth, Pam played softball and was on a bowling league. Pamela was a devoted mother. She enjoyed cooking Italian food, planning her class reunions, going to the casino with friends, making pierogis at St. John’s and she was a member of a Friday night dinner club for many years. Pamela was a devoted mother and she especially loved her grandchildren.

Pamela attended both St Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and St John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Sharon.

Pamela will be remembered as a kind and caring individual with a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Philip Clapper, Clark Pennsylvania, three daughters, Neely Clapper, Summer Clapper and Whitney Clapper (Tim Patton); grandchildren, Gianna Colello, Isabella Colello and Antonia Patton, as well as, Anthony and Angelina Patton; sisters, Patsy Combine, Jr. (Cary), Delray Beach, Florida and Janice Grasinger (Joseph), Greenville; stepbrother, John Mahanovich (Barbara), Sharpsville; mother-in-law, Patty Clapper who lives in Hermitage. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m with V. Reverand Father Steven Repa officiating.

A private burial will take at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pamela’s name to St. Johns Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 389 Clark Street Sharon 16146 or to After the Glow (pediatric eye cancer) which supported her granddaughter, Antonia. Donations can be sent to 218 N Buckingham Lane, North Wales, PA 19454 or given online at www.aftertheglow.org.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

